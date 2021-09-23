Weather recap for summer 2021

CENTRAL NEW YORK, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY-TV) – As we approach the start of fall, a historic summer for the U.S. comes to an end. The summer of 2021 started off with record breaking high temperatures in the 90s for the end of June here in Central New York.

July kicked off with heavy rain causing flooding in the Whitesboro area. Severe weather raged on shortly after such as the Westernville tornado which brought extensive damage to that area.

Wildfires out in the western U.S. and in parts of Canada brought several air quality alerts, hazy days, and blazing red sunsets towards the end of July. The month wrapped up with record breaking rainfall amounts in areas such as Ava which saw over 7 inches of rain in one week! (keep in mind the average rainfall for the entire month of July here in Utica is a little over 4 inches). The month as a whole only saw 8 dry days out of the 31 total.

August followed up with very unseasonably warm temperatures that broke 7 records for high temperatures throughout the month. Hurricane season ramped up and brought impacts throughout the northeast. Westernville was hit yet again with flash flooding from the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred which took out houses, trees and windows in the town. Within the same week, the remnants of Hurricane Henri triggered a state of emergency for parts of Central New York as it slammed the northeast.

Fun fact, all summer long we’ve only had one dry weekend here in Utica and that was the very first weekend of June 26th-27th! That means we’re on a streak of 12 consecutive weekends with at least some amount of measurable rainfall.