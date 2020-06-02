WEB EXTRA: Sheriff Lombardo news conference on shootings that left Metro officer in ‘grave’ condition and suspect dead

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo held a news conference around 3 a.m. to discuss the two shootings late Monday night that left a police officer fighting for his life and an “armed” suspect dead.

“This is a sad night for the LVMPD family and a tragic night for our community,” he said. “Our officers were attempting to get some of the protesters into custody when a shot rang out and our officer went down.”

The shooting occurred at Las Vegas Boulevard near the Circus Circus Hotel & Casino. A suspect was arrested.

Another shooting — involving police — took place on Las Vegas Boulevard near the Lloyd George Federal Courthouse where police encountered a man who was armed, Lombardo said.

“At approximately 11:22 p.m., officers encountered a subject who was armed with multiple firearms and appeared to be wearing body Armour. During the interaction, the subject reached for his firearm and the officers engaged. The suspect was struck by gunfire and was transported to UMC where he was pronounced dead,” he said. “With these protests that are leading to riots, one tragedy is only leading to another.”

Lombardo said there are a lot of unanswered questions the investigations will be ongoing throughout the day.