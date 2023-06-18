DEERFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — Making a grand return to Deerfield after more than five years the Annual Antique show wrapped up on Sunday at Deerfield Academy.

The show drew both expert and novice Antiquers from across New England to view antiques along a great spectrum of timelines. The weekend long show gave visitors a unique chance to glimpse backwards in time with spectacular pieces from across American history on display.

And the history of Deerfield was front and center too; the town’s historical society offering free tours to ticket holders. Antiquers telling 22News that shows like this are about establishing a connection with the past that’s more intimate than what you can find in a museum.

“This provides a very wonderful opportunity for people to see things for themselves, get up close and personal in a way they cant see in a museum collection. And, hopefully bring something home for themselves that helps them feel closer to history and the people of the past,” expressed some Antique person.

Sunday’s show was put on with the help of the Antique Dealer’s Association of America in partnership with Historic Deerfield.