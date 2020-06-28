Weekend rain will help with moderate drought conditions in western Massachusetts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) — Rain has been lacking overall the past two months in western Massachusetts. But rain this weekend will provide some much-needed relief. In an average June, we pick up nearly 4 inches of rainfall. And as of Sunday morning, we’ve only had an inch and a half. Just under a half-inch of that was from the steady rain Saturday.

But showers and storms on Sunday afternoon and evening will get us back closer to normal. And this week, the forecast will improve the drought conditions further.

The last update on the drought monitor was last Thursday, and there were moderate drought conditions.

Drought conditions, last updated June 25, 2020. (U.S. Drought Monitor)

But with rain chances ahead for multiple days this week, that will make a significant dent in those unusually dry conditions.

The rain will also help with the recent brush fires problem, as abnormally dry forests and brush contribute to a high brush fire risk. The showers also brought some essential moisture back to local lawns and parks, as they’ve been starting to look rather dry and brown.