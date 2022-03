WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The West of the River Chamber of Commerce will host a Job Fair from 4:30 to 7:30 this evening.

This year’s fair is titled “Local Jobs for Local People” and will happen at the Carriage House at the Big E Fairgrounds

Local business owners from at least 24 companies will be conducting on-the-spot interviews. The event is open to everyone seeking employment.