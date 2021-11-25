West Side takes the win over Agawam in annual Thanksgiving game

(WWLP) – On Thursday people gathered at the football field as Agawam and West Side renewed their longtime Thanksgiving rivalry.

“I predict a win for Agawam. I’m gonna say 30-21 for today,” Agawam High School senior, Cameron Chrisanthopoulos said.

“I think we are going to win by at least two scores, and we’re gonna have a good time,” Devin Svec, a West Springfield alumni said.

There’s always a lot riding on the Thanksgiving game between West Side and Agawam, the winner taking bragging rights for the next year. But this year, was about just being back.

“The atmosphere and in general seeing all my buddies, reuniting it’s truly a blessing,” added Svec.

These two schools were just fortunate to have a Thanksgiving football this year after COVID-19 got in the way in 2020. And the students came out for this and there was plenty of trash talk along the way.

When asked how he intends on celebrating Svec responded with, “I think we’re going to be eating some brownies today.”

Agawam made it competitive, at a point down just 19 to 20 early in the 3rd quarter, but it was the terriers that seized control in the second half. But no matter win or lose on Thanksgiving, these fans stick with their team.

“It’s Agawam it’s our school it’s our team, with whatever happens we just have to be there to support our team and just hope for the best,” Chrisanthopoulos said.

West Side won this one on home turf, 40-19 the final score. The West Side Agawam Thanksgiving rivalry goes back to 1924.