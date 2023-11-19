WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Several individuals, coaches, and teams were inducted into the West Springfield High School Athletic Hall of Fame Sunday evening.

Inductees included 8 athletes, 3 coaches, 2 teams, and 3 special contributors were who were all recognized at the gala ceremony inside the Storrowtown Carriage House.

22News spoke to one attendee who got to celebrate the honor for multiple family members.

“It’s a great time because all of our families are together,” said Matt and Mariah Jonah. “My uncle Kurt is being inducted for being a national champion in college at Ithaca and my father Mike is being inducted for the 1970 golf team.”

The Terrier Hall of Fame Committee voted in all of the awardees Sunday on the grounds of exceptional athletic contributions to West Springfield High School.