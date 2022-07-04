WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The West Springfield town common became a gathering place celebrating the Fourth of July with a variety of holiday activities.

The West Springfield Lions Club provided the hot dogs, burgers and delicious drinks. Families settled in for an afternoon of rest and relaxation. Even the children had a fun-filled competition.

Olivia Lyons of West Springfield told 22News, “Today we have the children’s color run and we throw colors at all the kids. And we also get… Oh, it’s so fun.”

Families can thank the West Springfield Park and Recreation Department for making the town common such an inviting spot for the Fourth of July holiday get-a-way so close to home.