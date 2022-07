WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass.(WWLP) – The West Springfield Council on Aging will host its monthly “Learn & Lunch” event at 10:30 a.m. Monday at the West Springfield Senior Center.

This month’s guest speaker is Hampden County Sheriff Nick Cocchi, who will speak about scams and fraud targeting older adults.

The West Springfield Council on Aging’s “Learn & Lunch” series is open to anyone aged 60 and older.

Pre registration is required and can be done by calling 263-3264.