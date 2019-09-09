West Springfield Council on Aging to host ‘Stuff the Bus’ food donation

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The West Springfield Council on Aging will host a “Stuff the Bus” food donation to support Parish Cupboard until Friday.

According to a news release sent to 22News, Friday between 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m will be the last day people are able to donate items to the WSCOA, which is located at 128 Park Street.

On September 16, the Council on Aging staff and volunteers will “stuff” their bus and deliver the donations to the Parish Cupboard around 9:30 a.m.

The Parish Cupboard is located on 1023 Main Street in West Springfield.

Specific items requested from the food pantry are the following:

Peanut butter

Jelly

Pasta sauce

Ketchup

Mustard

Relish

Smaller items are preferred.