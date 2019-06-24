West Springfield driver involved in deadly New Hampshire crash arrested

This photo provided by Miranda Thompson shows the scene where several motorcycles and a pickup truck collided on a rural, two-lane highway Friday, June 21, 2019 in Randolph, N.H. New Hampshire State Police said a 2016 Dodge 2500 pickup truck collided with the riders on U.S. 2 Friday evening. The cause of the deadly collision is not yet known. The pickup truck was on fire when emergency crews arrived. (Miranda Thompson via AP)

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A driver from West Springfield who was involved in a deadly crash in New Hampshire over the weekend has been arrested.

Hampden County DA Spokesperson, Jim Leydon, told 22News, 23-year-old Volodymyr Zhukovskyy was arrested at his home at 90 New Bridge Street in West Springfield by Massachusetts State Police.

According to New Hampshire Deputy Attorney General, Jane Young, Zhukovskyy was arrested at 8 a.m. on a fugitive from justice charge. Young said the charge is based on an arrested warrant that was issued Monday, which charges him with seven counts of negligent homicide in connection to the crash.

State Police Spokesperson, David Procopio, told 22News troopers also found wax packets containing a substance suspected to be heroin at Zhukovskyy’s residence. Procopio said the substance will be tested at the state police lab, and if positive for an illegal narcotic Zhukovskyy will be charged with a drug offense.

Leydon said Zhukovskyy is scheduled to be arraigned sometime Monday in Springfield District Court.

Zhukovskyy was driving a Westfield Transport truck in New Hampshire Friday night when he collided with 10 motorcyclists, according to Damien Gasanov of Westfield Transport.

Gasanov said Zhukovskyy was on his way back to western Massachusetts when the accident happened. Seven motorcyclists were killed and three others were injured in the crash.

Zhukovskyy was a new driver and the trip was only his second with the company, Gasanov said.