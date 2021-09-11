West Springfield holds 9/11 ceremony

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Saturday marked the 20-year anniversary of the terror attacks on September 11th, 2001.

Thousands of people died in the Twin Towers, Pentagon, and a field in Pennsylvania. On Saturday, cities and towns throughout the region held memorial ceremonies to remember all those who lost their lives.

One of those people being Melissa Harrington-Hughes of West Springfield. The Town Green was full of people in red, white, and blue, with their eyes on the eternal flame that burns there in her honor.

Harrington was on a business trip in New York and was in the North Tower when the plane hit.

Her best friend told 22News what it was like during this time 20 years ago.

“It was a roller coaster ride for 2 weeks until we got her back and lay her to rest. That day was probably one of the worst days of my life. However, I know she’s here. I know she’s looking down on us right now,” said Lisa Borque-Pellegrini.

Harrington’s father Bob then spoke, thanking the community for their continued support, and reminding people to “Never Forget.”