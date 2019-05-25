West Springfield holds annual Memorial Day parade, ceremony to honor fallen veterans

by: Mike Masciadrelli

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s a West Springfield Memorial Day tradition. 

The annual Memorial Day parade stepped off Saturday at the St. Thomas School, and ended at the Town Common. That’s where West Springfield Veterans’ Services held a ceremony to pay tribute to all of the veterans who were killed while serving our country. 

“As a veteran myself, I like to try to take the time to come to these parades to pay tribute to the people who gave their life so we can enjoy the freedoms, “said Ryan McLane, West Springfield resident and National Guard member. 

West Springfield held the parade and ceremony Saturday to honor all the men and women who died while fighting in the U.S. military.  22News spoke with local veterans who made it a point to be there. 

“That’s what we are here for to honor veterans, veterans who passed away and are no longer with us, said U.S. Navy veteran, Frank Krzanik of Ludlow. “This is kind of a solemn day but its also a good day.”

World War II veteran, 96-year-old  Phillip Girard, told 22News he hopes the meaning of Memorial Day never gets forgotten. 

“I love this. The more people here the better, so people understand what it’s all about,” said Girard. “A lot of people forget as the years go by, I lost six brothers.”

