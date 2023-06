WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The West Springfield Police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing woman.

According to the West Springfield Police, Alexandria Carrasquillo has been reported missing and has not had any contact with her family since Wednesday. Her family told police that they are concerned due to some recent comments she has made.

If you have any information or know of her whereabouts, contact the West Springfield Police Department at 413-263-3210.