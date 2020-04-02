Watch Live
22News InFocus 2PM: Developments in regional COVID-19 care
West Springfield Police encouraging residents to use online system

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – The West Springfield Police Department is encouraging residents to use their online reporting system for non-emergency reports.

West Springfield Police Chief Paul Connor posted to the department’s Facebook page Thursday afternoon.

Residents can visit the Cop Logic reporting system on the West Springfield Police Department website or call the nonemergency line at 413-263-3210 ext. 0 or email for requests or reports.

The police department is implementing this to ensure everyone’s safety and to help lower the spread of COVID-19. The lobby should only be accessed in an emergency.

