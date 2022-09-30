WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A transient driveway seal/repair company has returned to West Springfield.

There have been reports of solicitors asking residents to make repairs or seal their driveways. According to West Springfield Police, their “repairs” are substandard and incomplete, and they are not a legitimate contractor.

Police advise residents to call the police if solicitors ask them to do repairs on their homes. The police department requires that anyone soliciting in West Springfield register with them first. Residents can be informed of the legitimacy of the business when they contact the police department.