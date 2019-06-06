West Springfield to design streets near town green between rotary and Elm St.

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – West Springfield residents got a chance on Wednesday night to give their opinion on a major transportation project.

The town is trying to make the town green area safer for both drivers and pedestrians.

“You’re taking your life in your hands if you bike,” said Carolyn Radish.

West Springfield received a $200,000 grant from the Massachusetts Gaming Commission to hire a transportation engineering firm to redesign Park Avenue and Park Street between the rotary and Elm Street.

Their goal of MassDOT’s Complete Streets initiative is to make the streets safe and accessible to everyone. Cars, bicyclists, and pedestrians all have space.

“It’s very hard for people who don’t have a car to get around,” said Radish. “That’s sort of younger people, it’s the older people, people who don’t have as much money and it’s people who don’t want to drive.”

22News found out that most car crashes happen during the afternoon commute at the intersection of Union and Park. The design firm cited MassDOT data that shows most were rear-end collisions.

Jim Czach, a West Springfield town engineer, told 22News, “We have the CSX rail yard nearby with truck traffic. A lot of commuter traffic which was mentioned in the meeting that passes through.”

There are two design options, both proposals keep three lanes of traffic but one offers a shared sidewalk and bike path. The other separates them out. Along with safety upgrades, they’re also focusing on connectivity.

“We’re trying to connect our infrastructure to the infrastructure in Springfield,” said Czach. “We also have some new infrastructure off of Route 5, the Connecticut River and bikeway. So we’re trying to connect to that as well.”

The design firm is hoping to have a final version ready in September. Then the town will work on finding funding for the project.