WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — 23-year-old Joe Louis Esquivel of Hedgesville, West Virginia has been charged following Thursday’s mass shooting at a warehouse in Smithsburg.

Joe Louis Esquivel. Image courtesy of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Police said that Esquivel was employed by Columbia Machine, Inc. He opened fire in the Smithsburg warehouse on Thursday afternoon, killing three men and injuring another. In a subsequent altercation with state troopers, he shot and injured an officer, getting hit in return fire.

During a search of Esquivel’s home in West Virginia, officials found more fireams.

Esquivel was taken to Meritus Medical Center for treatment after being taken into custody. He is currently being held by the Washington County Detention Center on no bond.

Officials charged him with three counts of first- and second-degree murder, three counts of first- and second-degree assault, attempted first- and second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, use of a firearm in a violent crime and other handgun-related charges.