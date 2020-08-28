West Virginia Schools prepare for remote school lunch deliveries

LOGAN, WV (WOWK) — Thursday was the last day of Logan County’s summer schools feeding program, and because the county finds itself in the orange for COVID-19 infection rate, it will begin the school year remotely.

This means they will also be feeding Logan school children remotely, this time by bus.

Currently, the school had been distributing 500 bags with ten meals in them, weekly, at Logan Elementary School.

Cars had lined up a half-hour to an hour beforehand to pick up the meals.

“We’ve done this all summer, and since March when this began and we began feeding the children remotely, we’ve served over a half a million meals,” said Logan County Schools’ child nutrition services director, Anita Sedlock.

Sedlock says come September 8th, they’ll start feeding 5,000 students daily.

“Our buses will run through all of the bus stops and children will come to the bus stop and pick up their daily meal,” she said.

All students qualify for free breakfast and lunch in Logan County.

Staff will tell you a lot of the families depend on the meals.

“Logan is all about the children, so that’s the main concern, make sure they all eat,” said Berenice Adkins with Logan Child Nutrition Services who also is raising a grandson who will begin the schoolyear remotely.

Everyone’s pitched in to distribute the food this summer, from teacher aides to custodians, even state park workers.



“We have worked very hard to feed the kids in Logan County and you know this is something that can’t be done by one person.” Anita Sedlock, Logan County Schools Child Nutrition Services

The school board for Logan County Schools voted to stay remote until the end of September, after which they will reevaluate the COVID-19 infection rate in Logan County.

Parents can find specific information for their child in Logan County Schools directly on their school’s website.