Western Ave and Lloyds Hill Road in Westfield to close for construction work

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Construction work will be performed on Western Avenue at Lloyds Hill Road requiring Western Avenue to be shut down on Monday and Tuesday.

Rob Saunders of the Westfield Police Department Traffic Bureau told 22News the following traffic information.

Traffic coming from the Westfield State College side of Western Avenue will be detoured down Broadway to Orchard Street to Fairview Ave and back out to Western Avenue.

Traffic from the Highland School side of Western Ave looking to continue west will use the reverse route of the above.

Traffic heading west from this end can access Lloyds Hill Road northbound.

Lloyds Hill Road traffic north will be unaffected.

Southbound traffic on Lloyds Hill Road will be detoured down Mountain View Street to Dickinson Place and out to Western Avenue. Detour signs will be in place along both routes.