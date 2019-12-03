Western Hills saw some of the highest snow accumulations

RUSSELL, Mass. (WWLP)- Western Massachusetts residents woke up to several inches of snow on the ground for the second straight day.

Whether it was shoveling or snow blowing, it took a lot of time and effort to clear all of the heavy snow from their driveways, sidewalks, and vehicles. Russell, Chester, Blandford and Otis all reported more than a foot of snow. Montgomery had two feet.



The snow in Russell was thick, heavy, and wet so using a snowblower made it much easier to clear it. Russell residents are used to dealing with a lot of snow during the winter.



“Its something I’m used too, said Adrian Rivera of Russell. “It usually hits harder in February. That’s when the hard stuff starts coming. Since I’ve been living here for about 10 and a half years it comes as no shock to me.



“I think you just come to expect it, its just too early for this much,” said Matthew Gelinas of Russell. “Its nice around Christmas, but I wouldn’t mind if it just went to spring right after the holidays.”

This multi-day snowstorm spanned over three days, starting Sunday afternoon and ending Tuesday morning. Montgomery, Sunderland, Shutesbury all had two feet of snow. No western Massachusetts community reported more than that.