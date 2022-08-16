(WWLP) – There are a number of hiring events Tuesday around Western Massachusetts, including two for local Universities and one hiring workers to staff events at the Mass Mutual Center.

First, UMass Amherst will hold a multi-lingual job fair at it’s Tower Square facility today from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The university is offering on-the-spot interviews and offers for jobs in dining, facilities, grounds, maintenance, landscaping and skilled trades.

Interviews can be conducted in English, Spanish, Vietnamese, Russian and Chinese.

Westfield State University will hold a similar event looking for people to work on campus.

On the spot interviews and job offers will be available from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Scanlon Hall at Westfield State.

Spanish and Russian translators will be available. The school has part-time positions in dining and full-time positions in facilities, paying $16 to $17.

Oakview hospitability’s hiring event for positions at the Mass Mutual Center continues today in Springfield.

On the spot interviews and offers are available for positions staffing events at the downtown venue.

Interviews are open from 11:00 to 4:00 p.m. Applicants are asked to enter the building through the box office doors.