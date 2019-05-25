Western Mass. residents using Memorial Day weekend to enjoy the nice weather

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Although Memorial Day is a federal holiday intended for remembering and honoring people who died while serving in the armed forces, many people spend the long weekend enjoying nice weather with friends and family.

Millions of people travel to different destinations during the long weekend but others choose to stay home to clean up their yard and open their pool.

“Well I usually open the pool memorial day weekend because it’s going to be really nice out, and we have people over on Memorial Day,” John Maloney told 22News. “We like to get the pool open first that way when we are doing the rest of the yard work we get to jump right in the pool”

Many use Memorial Day Weekend to get their houses prepared for summer but others prefer to get out on the water. Jeremy Santos said, “This weekend is the kick off of the summer getting ready, and we will probably spend it all fishing.”

If you are out on the water this weekend remember to be vigilant. There will be many other boaters and swimmers around, which makes accidents more likely.

There will also be more people on the road than usual. AAA is reminding drivers to put down the phone while behind the wheel–to keep everyone safe.

