Western Massachusetts could break another temperature record this weekend

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) — It has been unusually warm recently in western Massachusetts. Friday, the Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee even recorded a temperature of 75 degrees in the afternoon, breaking the previous high temperature record of just 73 degrees set back in 2015.

And it’s possible we’ll near the Saturday record of 72 degrees set in 1975.

There are a few factors in play here giving us this abnormal warmth. First, a high pressure system is drying us out, and is leading to what’s called a ridge in the jet stream. This keeps the cold, arctic air farther north from New England, and the milder air right over us.

Also, that high pressure is leading to fewer clouds. And the lower the cloud cover, the more heating from the sun we get, and the higher temperatures go.