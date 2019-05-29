Western Massachusetts couple pulls off deployment gender reveal

(WWLP) – When you’re deployed like Senior Airman Nicholson Pennant, it’s easy to miss out on some of life’s biggest moments.

That’s why Taylor Pennant, of Erving, wanted to surprise her deployed husband with a gender reveal celebration overseas.

Taylor pulled off the surprise gender reveal with the help of her husband’s fellow troops. They even set up a whiteboard in the office to cast their votes for a boy or a girl.

“I found out the gender and went and bought a few things to send so that they could have a little guessing game gender reveal for him there,” she explained. “I also sent the ball with the blue powder and he had someone else that works with him put that together so he would be completely surprised.”

The deployment came at a difficult time for the western Massachusetts couple.

“His deployment was pretty short notice so it was so hard having him leave, especially right after we found out we are expecting.”

Taylor told 22News she and Nicholson, a Springfield native, met at Elms College. They have a three-year-old son and are stationed down in Charleston, South Carolina.

Nicholson is scheduled to return later this summer.

