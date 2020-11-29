Western Massachusetts December 2020 weather preview

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) — After a relatively warm November, the warmer trend is expected to continue into December.

November was noticeably mild. We had many days above normal, even a stretch of days in the 70s. After Monday’s incoming rain, the monthly rainfall shouldn’t be too far off from the average of 3.7 inches of rain.

It looks like the warmer-than-normal weather will continue into December. In the lower Pioneer Valley, the average high temperature in December is 40 degrees, and the average low, 25 degrees.

However, this year December may finish off a little warmer than that, at least that’s what the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is predicting for next month.

Plus, it’s more good news for the drought: December is not predicted to be drier than normal, either. Instead, we have a chance of slightly higher than average precipitation, which takes into account both rain and the liquid equivalent of snow.