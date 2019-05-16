Western Massachusetts drivers fed up with dirt bike, ATV riders

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Dirtbikes and ATV’s on the road continues to be a dangerous problem for drivers all over western Massachusetts.

Even after numerous incidents, dirtbikes on the roads are still a dangerous nuisance. Just last night a 22News viewer sent us this video from his dash cam.

The viewer was driving home on Worcester Street in Springfield with a 2-year-old child in the car when he encountered a group of dirtbike riders.

Even if a person legally owns a dirt bike, they’re not “street-legal,” and are only allowed in designated areas. Chicopee and Springfield’s police have arrested multiple people for driving dirtbikes illegally in the past few months, and residents are fed up with this problem.

“Some of those things are legal some of those things illegal, if people are regularly doing things illegally they should definitely be stopped, Jeffrey Kline said.

Several dirt bike accidents have resulted in deaths in the past several months.

The Springfield City Council is trying to implement a new law regarding dirt bikes within the next few months.

