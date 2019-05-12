Western Massachusetts families show appreciation for moms on Mother’s Day

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Western Massachusetts residents showed their appreciation for their moms this Mother’s Day.

Some families did that but taking their moms out for brunch.

“Celebrating mothers, celebrating women, celebrating grandaughters, daughters, and sisters, we love to have families here,” said Lori Divine, Co-Owner of the Bistro at Gateway City of Arts.

The Bistro at Gateway City of Arts’ Mother’s Day menu included eggs, bacon, veggie frittatas, au gratin potatoes, pork marsala, and several desserts like key lime pie.

“They had delicious desserts, the au gratin potatoes, the scallops, it was just too good, said Kyle Mularski of Easthampton.

For many western Massachusetts families, taking their moms out brunch is a Mother’s Day tradition. It’s a way to spend quality time with their moms while showing how much they love them. One Holyoke mother told 22News she was looking forward to this brunch and being treated by her family.

“We do everything else for the rest of the year and its not like the guys don’t help, but it’s nice to be treated once in a while, and this was a reasonable treat,” said Rebecca Mularski of Holyoke.

