Western Massachusetts Pagan Pride Day held on Saturday

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Downtown Northampton will host the annual Western Massachusetts Pagan Pride Day scheduled for Saturday.

The event, running from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. is one of several happening around the world. Those interested in participating in the day of information and community building can find the event in downtown Northampton at the plaza on Kirkland Ave. People of all or no faiths are welcome to participate.

The event will feature information about paganism in many of its forms, experience open harvest ritual, musical entertainment, workshops and many vendors for a family friendly community-driven fun. While no admission fee is required for the event itself, organizers ask all planning to attend bring a cash donation for their food drive, organized by the Northampton Survival Center.

More information on the event can be found on their website.

All CDC, local, and state protocols related to social distancing are required.