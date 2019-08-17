Western Massachusetts prepares for Tax Free Holiday Weekend

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Today and tomorrow shoppers won’t have to pay Massachusetts sales tax on certain purchases.

Many people use tax-free weekend as a time to buy big-ticket items like furniture and appliances. However, the sales tax free holiday does not apply to any items over 2500 dollars. It also doesn’t include meals, tobacco products, or marijuana.

If you can’t make it to the stores this weekend you are still able to save some money. It does apply to items you buy online. As long as you buy your online item by Sunday- you won’t be charged sales tax.

If you were charged tax in error, the business that you bought your item from is responsible for giving you a refund of the tax you paid