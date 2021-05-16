Western Massachusetts reacts to loosened mask restrictions

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — The CDC announced last week you no longer need a mask if you’re vaccinated. The Baker Administration said it will be changing its restrictions soon.

There was a point where it felt strange to put a mask on, but now some of the people say they’re not exactly ready to take it off.

“How do we learn to do this again?” Beth Kronlund, from Longmeadow.

Beth and Craig Kronlund’s newly found freedom from the vaccine means getting reacquainted with the way things used to be. The big question now, when will they feel safe taking off their masks?

For Tyler Griffin of Springfield, the second shot of the vaccine came with a sense of relief. But he also said he would be hesitant to not wear his mask in a store.

“It feels so much more comfortable to have my face fully free. But at the same time, I still just want to be careful. Protect myself and others,” Griffin said.

And Shawn Sanchez, also from Springfield, plans to keep his mask on in stores and at work, but he’s hesitant about getting the vaccine in general.

“I myself have never been sick. That’s one thing I don’t worry about. But for those who have a weakened immune system I worry about it for them,” he said.

As it stands, August 1 is when the state is supposed to remove capacity limits across all industries

and allow clubs and indoor water parks to open. But according to the Department of Public Health, that could change depending on COVID-19 cases and vaccinations.