SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – STEM outreach in Integrated Photonics across western Massachusetts is being supported by Western New England University (WNE) and Spark Photonics Foundation with $279,681 from Massachusetts Executive Office of Education. In which, will lead STEM outreach activities across the Commonwealth.

Through various hands-on experiments and project-based learning modules, including the Spark Photonics Foundation’s flagship program SparkAlpha, students and teachers will be introduced to advanced manufacturing and integrated photonics (the use of light for applications traditionally associated with electronics).

SparkAlpha has students identify real-world problems they are interested in solving and then develop photonics-based products to solve those problems. Following that, they create business plans for their products and pitch their ideas before an industry and education panel.

Through SparkAlpha, students also visit local colleges and industry partners to gain firsthand experience of the education and career opportunities available in advanced manufacturing.

“We are proud to partner with Spark Photonics through this industry-aligned opportunity that will prepare our students for the future of work,” said WNE President Robert E. Johnson. “Our collective responsibility is to help students be adaptive, nimble, and entrepreneurial with a value-creation orientation. This initiative is a prime example of how universities and industry can work together to build the foundation for a strong, diverse workforce.”

Additionally, the grant funds professional development workshops for teachers to learn about optics and photonics and to translate their learnings back into their classrooms so that students can see how their education relates to advanced technology.

Professor Steve Adamshick will conduct a workshop on the WNE campus that will demonstrate how traditional optics and photonics can be shrunk down to the nanoscale with cutting-edge semiconductor technologies.

Students and teachers will be able to see state-of-the-art advanced manufacturing technology demonstrated with integrated photonic chips that Spark Photonics and AIM Photonics have designed.

“We are extremely proud to partner with Western New England University to bring this project-based nanotechnology entrepreneurship program to underserved communities in Massachusetts; this is a differentiator for the university and the Commonwealth,” said Spark Photonics Foundation Executive Director Kevin McComber. “It is a rare opportunity for middle and high school students to not only be exposed to the latest in semiconductor technology, but also to think about how that technology actually gets translated into marketable products, all as part of their classroom curriculum.”

Approximately 30,000 students in low-income school districts will be exposed to hands-on curriculum and teacher professional development as part of a broader outreach effort by the Baker-Polito Administration, which awarded more than $1 million in grants to higher education institutions and nonprofit partners.

“In Massachusetts, STEM industries are thriving, and we must support the development of a skilled talent pipeline and provide more students with skills and knowledge in science, technology, engineering and math that will lead them toward rewarding careers,” said Governor Charlie Baker. “Lt. Governor Polito and the STEM Advisory Council have worked diligently to expand access to STEM learning to all students across the Commonwealth, and these grants will continue those critical efforts.”

“We remain committed to expanding STEM education opportunities to students at all grade levels so that learners of all ages can see themselves in engaging STEM careers,” said Lt. Governor Karyn Polito, co-chair of the STEM Advisory Council. “These programs give students an opportunity to see how their lessons are applied outside of the classroom, which hopefully inspires them to pursue further study for careers in growing STEM industry sectors.” “These STEM programs provide teachers with valuable training and resources to ensure students are engaged with their lessons. These programs create invaluable experiences for students before they go on to higher education or careers,” said Secretary of Education James Peyser. “We are very appreciative of the higher education institutions and curriculum partners that work along with us to expand STEM learning opportunities for all students.”

“As a New Traditional University, WNE embraces a distinctive and innovative institutional model that is responsive to the future-which includes creating a clear pathway for the next generation of engineers. Our mission is to educate young people today for jobs of the future,” said Dr. Johnson.