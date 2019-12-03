Western Massachusetts residents digging out after second day of snow

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP)- For the second day in a row western Massachusetts woke up to snow-covered driveways,sidewalks, and cars.

Residents in South Hadley were clearing snow from The Village Commons as early as 5:00 Tuesday morning.

Hours later, residents in Ludlow came outside for round of two of shoveling and snow blowing. Ludlow had one of the more significant totals in Hampden County, with a snowfall of about 17 inches since Sunday night.

It took a family effort to clear the snow at one Ludlow home. Alisha Ferriera said she didn’t expect this much snow before the start of winter.

“I was born in New England so I’m used to it, I guess just being the first snowfall in general and it being this much wasn’t great but it looks nice coming down so hopefully we only get just a few inches here on out,” Ferreira said.

With temperatures expected to drop, it’s important to shovel as much snow as possible before it freezes over.