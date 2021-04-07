Western Massachusetts residents enjoying perfect weather for golf

FEEDING HILLS, Mass. (WWLP) – This week we’ve enjoyed lots of sunshine and above average temperatures with highs getting up into the 60s and it’s bringing people out on the golf course.

We flew SkyView22 over the Oak Ridge Golf Club in Feeding Hills and you could see a number of people teeing off.

“It’s been a nice early start for us, we’ve been busy. We started right around the start of March and we’ve been open for a month now. We’ve just seen some busier afternoons which is nice with the weather,” said Anthony Strycharz the Director of Golf at Oak Ridge Golf Club in Feeding Hills.

Even though it’s fairly early in the season, the course is in pretty good shape but it is starting to get a little dry.

“We were wet then dry and then it got cold again. It’s been really dry as of late, we could use a little rain but it’s been great for golf, ” said Matt Campana the Superintendent at Oak Ridge Golf Club.

After a fairly dry March we’ve only seen a little over .10″ of rain so far this month.