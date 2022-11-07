AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s the final countdown to the midterm election with polls opening up at 7a.m. Tuesday morning. With election day looming voters are checking in with themselves on the issues that matter most and making decisions on the candidate they think will get the job done.

22News asked voters in Agawam what issues were on their mind as they head to the polls tomorrow. “Definitely the economy. Gas prices they keep going up,” said Mike Coughlin.

David Kreps expressed, “Inflation. It’s totally, totally out of control.”

And, Joan Eagan added, “They just don’t do enough for us seniors or the veterans.”

Voters are gearing up to go to the polls, but some have already cast their ballot like Joan from Agawam, “So I would beat the crowds and I wanted to get it over with.”

The Governor’s race is at the top of the ballot with republican former state rep Geoff Diehl and democratic Attorney General Maura Healey facing off for the open seat. But locally, there are two contested congressional races.

In Massachusetts’ first district, it’s between incumbent democrat Richard Neal and republican Dean Martilli. In the second district, Congressman James McGovern is being challenged by republican Jeffrey Sossa-Paquette.

While President Biden is not on the ballot, some voters like David see this as an opportunity to give a pulse on his policy, “The democrats are totally out of control and they’re killing the general person who goes to the grocery store.”

“When it comes down to it, they represent us and we need to make sure that they know that,” expressed Mike Coughlin.

Another key issue on the campaign trail to watch as voters cast their ballots is abortion access, with Roe Versus Wade overturned earlier this year.