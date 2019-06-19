Western Massachusetts residents share memories of 9/11

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Many people remember where they were when they heard of the terrorist attacks on September 11th. 22News spoke with western Massachusetts residents about what they recall from that day.

“It was such a terrible terrible thing to think that could happen in the United States. I will never forget that day,” said Chicopee resident, Joan Wilkes.

No matter how much time has past, September 11, 2001 will always be a day many Americans never forget.

Nearly 3,000 people were killed. More than 6,000 were injured as a result of the terrorist attacks that took place that Tuesday morning.

“I was on my way to work in Wilbraham when it happened. I had the radio on when I heard about the first plane crashing into the twin towers,” said Rudy Basiloni from West Springfield.

“When I got to work I heard about the second plane and I was in total shock that this could ever happen in America.”

Joan Wilkes, was working at Baystate Medical Center when she heard about the attacks. She said all eyes at her office were paying attention to what was unfolding at 1 World Trade Center in New York City.

“My girlfriend had to run over and get a portable TV, we all chipped in when she came back. We sat at her desk and watched it as often as we could. We were so upset and everyone wanted to see what was going,” said Wilkes.

Western Massachusetts residents that 22News spoke to, said there’s only a handful of events in American history where everyone remembers where they were and September 11, 2001 will always be one of those days.