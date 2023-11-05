SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The region’s largest one-day bridal show is returning to the MassMutual Center on Sunday.

The Western New England Bridal Show provides engaged couples with an up close and personal look at all the latest in weddings.

Attendees can hear live music, visit with vendors, and enjoy photo booths and food samples.

The show opens at 11:00 a.m. and is scheduled to run until 3:00 p.m. on Sunday at the MassMutual Center.