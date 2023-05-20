SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — Western New England University celebrated its 2023 undergraduates with a Commencement ceremony on Saturday afternoon at the Anthony S. Caprio Alumni Healthful Living Center on campus.

The ceremony started at 2 p.m. with Jon Clifton as Saturday’s key-note speaker and student speaker Emily Wambach delivering remarks to this years undergraduate class.

“We might be different people than the one’s who walked through those doors on Accepted Students Day four years ago, but the people who are walking out of them today are ready for their next journey,” expressed Wambach.

Congratulations to 22News Digital Producer Emma McCorkindale who was among the graduates at WNEU for this commencement. On Sunday the University will honor its Graduate students at 2 p.m.