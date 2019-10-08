Western New England University President Caprio retiring after 24 years

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The longest-serving president in the history of Western New England University will be leaving office at the end of the academic year.

On Monday, University President Dr. Anthony Caprio announced to members of the campus community his intention to retire after 24 years.

Under his leadership, the institution went from a college to a university, and grew to include several new buildings, including the College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences.

Western New England University spokesperson Dave Stawasz told 22News that the university’s Board of Trustees will conduct a nationwide search to find a successor to Caprio.