Western Union to pay $153-million as part of federal investigation

WASHINGTON (WWLP)– As part of a multi-federal agency investigation, Western Union will pay $153-million to 109,000 consumers in the first distribution of refunds.

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC), the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service were involved in the investigation and settlement agreement.

Western Union agreed to settle charges by the FTC in a complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, alleging that the company’s conduct violated the FTC Act.

The complaint charges that for many years, fraudsters around the world have used Western Union’s money transfer system even though the company has long been aware of the problem, and that some Western Union agents have been complicit in fraud. The FTC’s complaint alleges that Western Union declined to put in place effective anti-fraud policies and procedures and has failed to act promptly against problem agents. Western Union has identified many of the problem agents but has profited from their actions by not promptly suspending and terminating them.

Persons who believe they were victims of the fraud scheme should visit the Department of Justice’s victim website at https://www.justice.gov/criminal-afmls/remission for instructions on how to request compensation through the Victim Asset Recovery Program.