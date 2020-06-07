Westfield Black Lives Matter March calls for equality and end to police brutality

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Westfield residents also staged a protest Sunday over George’s Floyd’s death and police brutality.

George Floyd’s death last month is still deep in the hearts and minds of Americans around the country. For 12 consecutive days, groups like this have come together to show their outrage over his death and police brutality.

22News spoke with Belinda McDonnell, a Westfield resident and mother, who told us how important it is that we continue the fight for equality.

“We want to take a stand and fight for what’s right and equality. A lot needs to change right now, I think it’s awesome for people to be able to put themselves in order people’s shoes and use their empathy skills to push for change,” said McDonnell.

Protesters met at the Westfield Senior Center parking lot at 2 and marched to the center of downtown. They all wore masks, for safety amid the pandemic.

Two Westfield eighth grade students organized Sunday’s protest. They hope the recent protests result in changes in government and police policies, and encourage more young people to participate in future elections.

Belinda McDonnell’s daughter, Riley, told 22News specifically how change can be brought about.

“We want everyone who can vote, to go vote. If you don’t like how something is being done you can always do something to help change it,” added Riley McDonnell.

This Black Lives Matter protest did not feature a police presence.