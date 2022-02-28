WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Ukrainian-American Community of Western Massachusetts is helping their brethren under siege in the country of their birth.

Since the Full Gospel Church in Westfield began its food and clothing drive days ago, Ukrainian Americans and their neighbors have come forward to meet this challenge. Director of Youth Services, Eric Shilyuk, told 22News the response has been inspiring.

“We have people coming in with families in Ukraine. Anything we can do, we’re obviously doing for the country, practically doing to help out, so we’re getting down together and passing it on to our contacts in Poland,” said Eric Shilyuk, Full Gospel Youth Services Director.

Non perishable food and medical supplies lead the list of donated goods for the hard pressed families struggling in their war torn European country. And their brethren who’ve settled in Western Massachusetts feel a strong connection.

“For us particularly, we came to the United States looking for a better life, and we are able to live in a better situation, we have obligation to help,” said Shilyuk.

And the donated food, clothing, and other necessities keep coming into the Full Gospel Church, as they will from now through Friday, a community response to the plea Ukraine needs our help.