Westfield firefighter charged with enticing child is released on surety, no unsupervised contact with persons under age 18

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A dangerousness hearing was held for Richard Paul in Westfield District Court via ZOOM.

Paul, a Westfield firefighter, was arrested and charged last week for enticing a child under the age of 16. He is accused of sending sexually suggestive messages to someone he thought was a 13-year-old girl from his work computer.

His attorney argued that the online contact ended in January and he never made arrangements to meet in person. The state says that he violated his position of trust within the community and is a danger to children.

The judge ordered him released on a $10,000 surety, cannot leave the state, no unsupervised contact with persons under age 18, no online communications with persons under age 18, no firearms, and must report by phone to probation two times a week.

June 16 is the next court date. Paul is currently on administrative leave from the Westfield Fire Department.