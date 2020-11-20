Westfield man charged with distributing marijuana and illegal firearms

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – State Police along with Westfield Police have arrested a Westfield man after a search warrant was executed at his home on Thursday.

According to the Massachusetts State Police Department, after an investigation was conducted by the State Police Gang Unit and the State Police-Springfield Barracks, 18-year-old Demetrius Caballero was arrested at his home on Rider Road in Westfield.

Trooper Dane Jobst, assigned to the Springfield Barracks, started the investigation after several previous motor vehicle stops led to the intelligence about Caballero’s drug dealing. Connecticut State Police assisted in further information.

Investigators seized the following:

Large quantity of marijuana, both as vegetable matter and numerous edible products

Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) vape cartridges and other products

Paraphernalia associated with the sale of narcotics

Digital scale

Calibration weights

Illegally-possessed Smith & Wesson AR-15 rifle with a loaded 30-round magazine inserted

Illegally-possessed Glock 42 pistol with a loaded magazine

Assorted ammunition

$2,201 cash suspected to be the proceeds of illicit drug distribution

Demetrius Caballero is charged with the following:

Possession of a Class D substance with intent to distribute Possession of a Class C substance with intent to distribute (2 counts) Illegal possession of a firearm (2 counts) Illegal possession of ammunition Possession of a high-capacity feeding device Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony

The warrant was executed by the following team:

Troopers from the State Police Gang Unit

Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section

K9 Unit

Springfield Barracks

Westfield Police

Western Massachusetts Gang Task Force

Caballero was booked at the State Police Barracks in Westfield and brought to the Hampden County House of Corrections to be held pending arraignment.