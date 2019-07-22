Westfield mayor to provide update on city’s water contamination issue

22News will be at the press conference at 2:00 p.m. and will stream it live right here on WWLP.com and our WWLP-22News mobile app.

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Westfield Mayor Brian Sullivan is scheduled to update the public on the city’s water contamination issue Monday afternoon.

A Defense Department study found high levels of perfluorinated compounds in water supplies near more than 100 military bases across the country. Westfield, home to Barnes Air National Guard Base, was found to be among the cities affected by contamination.

Westfield ended up filing a lawsuit against the manufacturers of the firefighting foam, which has been linked to birth defects and cancer.