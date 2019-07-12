Westfield Police looking for missing man who might be in danger

1  of  2
Photo: Westfield Police Department

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police need your help locating a missing man who may be in danger and in need of medical attention. 

Detectives in Westfield are looking for 23-year-old Mathew McKearney, who was last heard from on Wednesday around 6:30 p.m. Police say he is from the Attleboro area but has been living in Westfield. 

McKearney is described as 6’0 tall, medium build with brown hair and brown eyes. He drives a black 2009 Ford F-150 with a Massachusetts license plate 1VW446

Anyone with any information that might help police locate him or his vehicle is asked to call the Westfield Police Department at (413) 562-5411

