Westfield Police looking for missing man who might be in danger

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police need your help locating a missing man who may be in danger and in need of medical attention.

Detectives in Westfield are looking for 23-year-old Mathew McKearney, who was last heard from on Wednesday around 6:30 p.m. Police say he is from the Attleboro area but has been living in Westfield.

McKearney is described as 6’0 tall, medium build with brown hair and brown eyes. He drives a black 2009 Ford F-150 with a Massachusetts license plate 1VW446.

Anyone with any information that might help police locate him or his vehicle is asked to call the Westfield Police Department at (413) 562-5411.