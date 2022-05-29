WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Westfield Police Department is searching for a 14-year-old, named Mariah Leblanc.

According to the Westfield Police Department, Leblanc is five feet tall with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing black sweat pants, a black/gray shirt, Nike slides, black backpack, and carrying a pink purse.

Westfield Police says Leblanc could be staying with friends, in either Springfield or Connecticut.

If you have information on her whereabouts, contact Westfield Police Department at (413)-562-5411.