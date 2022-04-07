WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Westfield and Granby police departments are asking for the public’s help in finding a young boy that has been reported missing since Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Westfield Police Department, 15-year-old Luke Scott is 6’2, weighs 140 lbs., and has blue eyes and brown hair.

His last known location was Westfield Technical Academy, where he was seen wearing the clothes shown below.

Courtesy of Westfield Police Department.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to call the Westfield Police Department at 413-562-5411 or the Granby Police Department at 413-467-9222 or your local police department.