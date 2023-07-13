WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Westfield Police are reminding drivers that parking in certain areas on public roadways is prohibited.
A photo of a few examples was posted on the Westfield Police Department’s Facebook page indicating a reminder from the Traffic Bureau of places where vehicles should not be parked such as parking on city streets must be 5 feet or more away from driveways, 10 feet or more from mailboxes between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. on mail delivery days, 15 feet or more from fire hydrants, 20 feet or more from a street corner, and 30 feet or more away from stop signs.
Vehicles found in violation may result in being towed at the owner’s expense.
The department shared a link to the city code ordinance that lists places where parking is prohibited, parking rules for certain streets, restricted times, and more.
