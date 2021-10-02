Westfield reschedules July 4th fireworks display to October

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)- On October 9, the city of Westfield will hold its annual fireworks display for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

An event that usually takes place during July with other festivities has been delayed until now because of growing covid cases, social distancing, and other pandemic-related occurrences.

Mayor Donald F. Humason, Jr. of Westfield made this recent announcement. The fireworks celebration will be at the Westfield South Middle School field on West Silver Street.

The first firework will be launched at 7:45 pm. And the gates open at 6:00 pm.

According to the City of Westfield website Humason said he has heard from countless residents and families who have advocated for a fireworks celebration this fall. “In conversations with city planners and event organizers we decided to hold our fireworks celebration in conjunction with the annual Westfield on Weekends Pumpkinfest month,” Humason said. “I’d like to invite everybody to come to downtown Westfield on Saturday, October 9, to shop and enjoy our restaurants then go to the field for the fireworks and enjoy food from the vendors on site at the field.”

The Westfield Police Department, Fire Department, Department of Public Works, the Greater Westfield Boys & Girls Club, and the Westfield Public Schools are contributing to this event.